WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $72.36 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WPP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $32,470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

