Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.21 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

XERS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

