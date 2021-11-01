Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

