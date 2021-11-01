xSuter (XSUTER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,916.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for about $197.27 or 0.00323749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSuter has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. xSuter has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $191,916.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

