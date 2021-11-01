Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.03 million and a P/E ratio of -40.13. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $126,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

