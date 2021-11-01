Yellow Road Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,994.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $93,994.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

