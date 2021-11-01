Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Lifted to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $142.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.85.
YUM stock opened at $124.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $503,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $20,057,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
