Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Lifted to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $142.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.85.

YUM stock opened at $124.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $503,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $20,057,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

