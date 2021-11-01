Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.09 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce $354.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $360.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.67. 469,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

