Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $3.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

GD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,904. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $132.57 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

