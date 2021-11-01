Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $781.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 80,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,927. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.