Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $781.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 80,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,927. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

