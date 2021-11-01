Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. 518,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

