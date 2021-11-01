Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 1,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $549,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

