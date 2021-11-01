Zacks: Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 62.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.67. 238,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

