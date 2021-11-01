Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.55 and the lowest is $10.91. Cable One posted earnings of $10.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,711.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,897.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,871.38. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

