Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,238. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.