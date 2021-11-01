Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 826,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

