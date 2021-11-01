Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 12,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.