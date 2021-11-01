Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.