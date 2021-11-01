Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $82.73. 18,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

