Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,006. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 45,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.