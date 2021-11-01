Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $142.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $154.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,642. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.