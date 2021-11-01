Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $113.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $113.01 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 560,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,907. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -167.56 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

