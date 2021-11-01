Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.29. 100,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

