Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of VTEX opened at $15.97 on Monday. Vtex has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

