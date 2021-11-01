Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CLSN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 7,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,719. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

