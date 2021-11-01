Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106. The stock has a market cap of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

