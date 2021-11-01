Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.53 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106. The stock has a market cap of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.