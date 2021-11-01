Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.74 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -218.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

