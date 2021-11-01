Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.84. 4,625,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

