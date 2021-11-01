Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Strong Sell

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 162.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alps Alpine will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.