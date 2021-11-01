Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to “Buy”

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.