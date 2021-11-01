Zano (ZANO) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00004804 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $199,919.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.34 or 1.00134955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.13 or 0.00586822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00310114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00183583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014888 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,913,898 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,398 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

