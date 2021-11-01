ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.27

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $125.77 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00223849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00096872 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

