Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,267.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.43 or 0.07082792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.00323128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.76 or 0.00964237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00087866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.10 or 0.00442482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00269981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00225904 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

