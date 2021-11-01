Zenswap Network Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $109.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 61.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $41,118.45 and $109.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00221678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00096064 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

