Zillow Group (Z) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $103.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,999 shares of company stock worth $6,485,914 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

