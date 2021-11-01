Zillow Group (Z) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $103.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.