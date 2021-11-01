Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.07). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 629,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,235. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

