ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $731-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.26 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,871,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,070,626. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.