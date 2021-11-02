$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

