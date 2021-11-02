$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.19. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

BROS traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $72.07. 20,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,521. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.