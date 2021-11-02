-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. 3,952,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

