$0.15 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welbilt by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Welbilt by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,593,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 953,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 2.45.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

