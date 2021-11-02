$0.16 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Culp posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,344. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

