-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,164. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $738,451.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

