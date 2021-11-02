$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 1,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $928.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

