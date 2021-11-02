$0.55 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Investar by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 17,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,985. Investar has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

