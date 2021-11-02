$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $297,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

