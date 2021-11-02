-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.59). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($2.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OM. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

