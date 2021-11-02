$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.64. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POLY traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 24,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,102. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

