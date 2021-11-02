$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Chart Industries posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $306,000.

GTLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.92. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

