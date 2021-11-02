$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.89. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

